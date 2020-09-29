WhatsApp Web: use the app to work from home

Millions of people use WhatsApp Web in the home office, but if you still do not use the application, here we explain how it can be useful for work.

WhatsApp Web was launched about five years ago, in 2015. With the web version, WhatsApp aimed to make life easier for employees who cannot afford to look at their phone every time a message appears.

Now that most people work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, users frequently use WhatsApp Web for work conversations.

While some people have been using WhatsApp Web for quite some time, there is a group of people who recently moved to the web version of the instant messaging platform.

For them, today we will explain everything about the application, including how to use it, how to send messages, how to configure and more.

Use WhatsApp Web at work

WhatsApp Web can be accessed from a laptop or desktop, just go to web.whatsapp.com.

Alternatively, you can install the WhatsApp web application which is available for both Windows and Macbook.

Once the application is open, pick up your phone and open the WhatsApp application.

Now, touch the three dots in the upper right corner and then touch “WhatsApp Web”.

Then scan the QR code on the web page with your phone.

Use WhatsApp Web on multiple devices

You can connect WhatsApp Web in multiple locations and computer systems using a single WhatsApp account.

For example, you can log into WhatsApp Web on your personal laptop and use it at the office at the same time. This is not possible for the mobile application.

Only one account can be used at a time. However, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a multi-device support feature.

How to use WhatsApp Web

Once you are connected, all your chats and messages will be visible on your computer screen. You can read chats and also send messages with attachments and everything just like you do on your phone.

In particular, the browser version is a mirror image of the WhatsApp application on your phone and chats are stored only on the phone.

However, if you choose to delete a message from your computer, it will also be deleted from your phone.

How to exit WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web does not log out automatically. The application will continue to display your chats unless and until you select to log out of the web interface. You can touch the WhatsApp menu on the computer system and select “Sign out” to log out.

Alternatively, you can open WhatsApp on your phone, tap the WhatsApp Menu, and tap WhatsApp Web. It will show you the device you are currently connected to with an option to log out.

You can touch a session or team and select to sign out or tap “Sign out of all devices.”

How to transfer files using WhatsApp Web

You can also use WhatsApp Web to download files between one computer system and another or between your laptop and your phone.

Since you can sync chats across platforms, you can always download attachments sent via chat.

If you want to transfer an image from your phone to your computer, you just need to send the image to a contact and then open the chat on the computer. Enter the chat and download the image. Now the image is on your computer.

You can also send a file from your PC using WhatsApp Web and then download it to your phone. The trick is useful most of the time.



