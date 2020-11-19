WhatsApp Web: Trick to send heavy videos from PC

If you need to send very heavy videos through WhatsApp Web, we recommend these online video compressors.

WhatsApp Web is a popular platform for sharing media files in our daily lives, and it is often used to send videos to our friends and family as video messages become more and more popular.

However, we have all suffered from the problem that video files are too big to send when trying to share a video file via WhatsApp Web due to size limitation.

A good option to avoid this problem is to compress videos online and then send them, and in this article La Verdad Noticias brings you 3 websites to compress videos from your PC or Mac.

Compress videos and send them by WhatsApp Web

1. FlexClip’s Free Online Video Compressor (recommended)

FlexClip’s free compressor is extremely powerful to reduce video size for WhatsApp Web. These are the reasons why FlexClip ranks first on our list.

It is free for all users and you can download the compressed video without watermark.

Never worry about privacy and security because the page does not have access to the videos you upload.

Supports video size reduction in various formats, such as MP4, MOV, M4V, AVI, WMV, FLV, MKV.

While compressing, you can set the quality of the export video, change the resolution of the video, and preview the size of the video before exporting.

2. Online Converter

If you are looking for a great online tool to compress videos, Online Converter is also a great option to go. This web-based converter allows users to compress video in various formats, such as MP4, AVI, FLV, MOV, 3GP, MKV, WMV, etc.

Just choose the video from your computer or enter the file URL, then enter the desired video size you need and click the Compress button to start uploading the video.

Once the upload is complete, it will redirect a new web page to show the compression result and allow you to download the compressed video.

3. VideoSmaller

As the name suggests, VideoSmaller is designed to effectively compress video and make the video file smaller, ideal for sending via WhatsApp Web.

With this tool to compress a video, you can get a high quality output file with the option of Use low compression level (better quality).



