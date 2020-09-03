WhatsApp Web: Transfer large files from your PC

The instant messaging application, WhatsApp, does not allow you to send files larger than 100 MB, but there is an indirect way to do it

All the chat apps in use today have restrictions for sending files. WhatsApp is one of the most popular applications in the world and for that reason you want your service to work in optimal conditions: it does not allow you to send files larger than 100 MB via chat.

However, this does not mean that you cannot send large files such as videos and audios through WhatsApp. The easiest way to do it would be through a platform. WhatsApp does not let you share documents stored in memory, but it does allow you to access them.

This is the case, for example, when we send a YouTube video: really the only thing that is sent by the messaging platform are the links, because the original videos are stored on YouTube’s servers.

In case we want to share other types of large files, the most viable option is Google Drive. Google’s cloud storage service makes it possible to save files in audio, video, photos and all kinds of documents.

The only thing you need to be able to use this is a Gmail email account (all Android users have it by default). To load a file, click on the “New” button on the main page and select it. Then you will get the link by right-clicking or holding the file until the “Get link to share” option appears.

Now copy the link that appears and just paste it in the WhatsApp chat. Conversations contacts can access it from any of their devices. And it is worth mentioning that not only will they be able to see the shared file, but they will also have the option to download it.

Compress files to send via WhatsApp Web

We already know that in WhatsApp, as in Facebook, Instagram and other social networks, the image or clip of long duration undergo changes when they are uploaded online. Its quality is reduced by up to 50%. Do you want to avoid this?

If you don’t want the messaging app to modify the quality of your photos, it is better to pass them in a RAR or Zip file. To do this, follow these simple steps:

The first thing you should do is copy the photos you are going to send to your PC desktop.

Then convert all those files into a single one either RAR or Zip.

Later copy and paste said folder inside your cell phone.

Open WhatsApp and select the chat where you want to send the file. Then go to the top bar and click on Documents.

Once you are in Documents, look for the pack of photos that you just copied. Press Submit and you’re done.



