WhatsApp Web: These are the new updates and features

WhatsApp always improves for its users! Now add more security features for web and desktop versions.

Facebook’s messaging app WhatsApp has released a new update for its version of Android: update 2.21.2.14, WABetainfo said.

“The web releases include all the bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to the Play Store. It’s like a launch candidate, a final beta,” he said.

“If you are a beta tester, you should not update to 2.21.2.14, because it is a compilation reserved for everyone,” WABetainfo said.

“If you are not a beta tester and would like to know if there is anything new in the 2.21.2.14 update, you should visit the Android page,” he said.

Also, you can download the latest web version for Android from the official WhatsApp website.

WhatsApp Web with more security

Messaging giant WhatsApp said Thursday that it is putting “more security” on the web and desktop versions of WhatsApp, and adding an additional layer of protection for users who link their WhatsApp accounts to computers.

“To do this, we are taking advantage of facial or fingerprint unlocking where it is available in the mobile phone operating system. To link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account,” they say.

“You will now be required to use your fingerprint or face unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device,” the company said, adding that the move will limit the possibility of a ‘partner of home ‘or’ office buddy ‘can link devices to users’ WhatsApp account without their knowledge.

WhatsApp said the move builds on its existing security measures, which display a prompt on users’ phones each time a web or desktop login occurs, and the ability to unlink devices from their phone at any time. moment.