WhatsApp Web: Telegram Feature Added

WhatsApp has introduced a Telegram feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop app. The same feature came to the Android and iOS side.

WhatsApp adds new features to the application and WhatsApp Web day by day. While WhatsApp can sometimes come up with unique features, sometimes it can be inspired by its competitors. The new feature coming to WhatsApp Web is available in Telegram.

The Playback Speed ​​feature for audio files has been added to WhatsApp Web.

According to the news of WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp unexpectedly added the Playback Speed ​​feature for its Web and Desktop client. Audio files can be played at different speeds. You will be able to listen to the voicemails using 3 different playback speeds. 1.0x (normal speed), 1.5x and 2.0x. WhatsApp has introduced the Play Speed ​​feature for the latest stable updates of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

This feature offered by WhatsApp comes from region to region. If there is no playback speed option for your mobile devices at the moment, you have to wait for the next update. Also, if there is no Play Speed ​​option in WhatsApp Web and Desktop application, you have to wait a few days. The update has been released for WhatsApp Web and Desktop version “2.2110.6”.