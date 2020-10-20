WhatsApp Web starts testing computer voice

WhatsApp Web, which is the desktop version of WhatsApp messenger, has started testing to implement voice and video calls on the platform.

Calls will be made from icons and can be made individually or in groups. The maximum number of people who will be supported is not yet known, but the messenger in recent months has expanded the size of rooms to compete with other video call services that became popular during the covid-19 pandemic.

The WABetaInfo website brought two images that show how the feature works on a Mac. When you receive a call, a pop-up window appears on the screen indicating the call, giving you the possibility to accept or decline the call.

If you are responsible for making the call, the icon is more discreet, as shown in the image below.

When?

Also according to WABetaInfo, clues about the novelty are partially present in version 2.2043.7 of WhatsApp Web, although the calls still do not work and few users have received the buttons. The feature is still in Beta and is expected to be released “in the coming weeks”, but without a more precise forecast for launch.

Remember that WhatsApp Web requires pairing the account with the mobile app, using a QR Code scan – see here how to login.



