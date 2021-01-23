WhatsApp Web starts receiving voice and video calls

A feature long awaited by WhatsApp users may be about to reach those who have not abandoned the tool. According to WABetaInfo, this week, video and audio calls landed on the web version of the app for a few people, and the tendency is for them to start expanding to an increasingly larger audience.

Images published on social networks reveal that the classic icons already present on smartphones also appeared on the screens of PCs and Macs. It should be noted that both have a “beta” label on them, that is, they still need to be improved.

How it works?

As soon as a contact is accepted, a new window opens. Through it, you can accept or decline the call. In addition, the pop-up remains active while gossip rolls around, even offering the options to enable and disable both video and audio with the ongoing conversation, reproducing the experience found in WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

There is still no published timetable for implementation – which may take months to consolidate. We will keep an eye on that.