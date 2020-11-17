WhatsApp Web: start talking to unsaved numbers

You can chat with people who are not on your contact list using WhatsApp Web. Find out below!

WhatsApp Web is one of the most practical ways to use the messaging app on your computer, as it recently gained support for the dark theme. In turn, when browsing the Internet or chatting with people, it is not uncommon for you to want to start a conversation with a number that is not stored on your cell phone.

To avoid having to pick up your phone and add a contact to your list, fortunately there are some methods to start these conversations in a more practical way. Next, here at Somagnews we show you how to start a conversation on WhatsApp Web with a contact who is not on your list.

Send messages to people you don’t have added

How to start conversations with contacts outside your list on WhatsApp Web – Official method

The easiest method to start such a conversation does not require installing anything in your browser. The whole process is done officially with a “link” from WhatsApp itself. Check out:

Open WhatsApp Web normally and log in when you scan its QR code;

Now, as the image below suggests, use this address as follows: https://wa.me/PhoneNumber;

On the loaded page, click “Continue Chatting”;

Then click on “WhatsApp Web” and wait for the chat screen to load. If you use WhatsApp Desktop on your machine, it will automatically open in this step.

How to start conversations with contacts outside your list on WhatsApp Web – Unofficial method

If you prefer a more visual method to start such a conversation in the WhatsApp application, a Google Chrome plugin can help a lot, as it only needs to be configured once. Look how:

Access the WA Web Plus plugin page for WhatsApp in Google Chrome;

On the loaded page, click “Use in Chrome”;

In the message that appears, click “Add extension”;

Then access WhatsApp Web normally;

Next to the Chrome address bar, click the icon for the extension you just installed. If the icon doesn’t appear, make sure it’s not in Chrome’s extension management menu;

On the opened page, under “Personalization”, check the “Allow starting conversations with non-contacts” key;

Now, next to your profile picture, click on the button to add a contact;

Enter the desired cell phone number and click on “Chat”.



