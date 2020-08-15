WhatsApp Web: Send high resolution photos from your PC

WhatsApp Web allows you to send photos, videos and other files in their highest quality or resolution. Here we show you how to do it from the computer!

You probably already know that, by default, WhatsApp reduces the quality of all the images and videos that you send automatically, something that can be annoying when your idea is to share a file in its maximum resolution.

Fortunately, there is a way to maintain the highest quality of the image or video you want to share, by sending it as a. In this guide we explain how to do it both from your mobile and on your PC through WhatsApp Web.

Why is the quality of the photos low?

When taking a photo and sending it to our friends on WhatsApp, the quality is automatically reduced, this is due to two reasons:

Data saving.

Memory saving.

Somehow WhatsApp optimizes resources for the best operation of the application, preventing the phone memory from filling up, and reducing the use of the user’s mobile data. So before we bother we should thank for taking care of our pockets, but when we are on a WiFi connection this is no longer a problem.

Send photos by WhatsApp from your smartphone

WhatsApp for Android allows you to send photos without losing quality. If you want to send a good quality image or video through your mobile device using WhatsApp, the way to bypass the WhatsApp restriction is to send it as a document.

It is the same function that some applications such as Telegram offer, although unlike the app, WhatsApp only allows you to attach files with a size of up to 16 MB, while in Telegram this limit has recently been extended to 2 GB.

That said, to send high-quality files over WhatsApp, you just need to follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and enter any chat.

Tap the attach file icon and instead of tapping the gallery icon, select the “Document” option.

In the file browser, find and select the image or video you want to send.

Ready! By following this simple process, you will have been able to send any type of file in its maximum quality as long as its size does not exceed 16 MB. One of the disadvantages of this process is that the images are not sent together, they are sent individually.

Send photos without losing quality on WhatsApp Web

In WhatsApp Web, the version for tablet and PC, the process to send good quality files is the same. Although the size restriction is still present in this version, it is at least possible to share images in their maximum resolution, either in individual or group chats. Open WhatsApp Web and log in if you haven’t already done so and follow these steps:

Enter a chat.

Tap the clip icon to attach a file, located in the upper right.

Choose the “Document” option and select the file you want to send with good quality from your computer.

Other alternatives to send files without losing quality

We have already seen the two ways to send images or videos without losing quality through WhatsApp, both from the PC and from the mobile. But what if you want to send files that exceed the 16 MB limit imposed by WhatsApp? In that case, the process requires the use of third-party applications or services.

To send a large file via WhatsApp, one of the fastest ways to do it is to upload the file in question to a cloud drive like Google Drive and then share the link. In this way, the other person can download the document on their mobile or computer.

There is also the possibility of using applications such as Firefox Send or WeTransfer, two tools that allow you to send large files. And if none of that convinces you, it is always a good time to exit WhatsApp and go to Telegram.



