WhatsApp Web: Reading messages without opening chat

Reading messages without being discovered has never been easier! WhatsApp Web gives you the option to go unnoticed.

WhatsApp brings new and immense features for its users, with these functions in the web version, users get a better and fun chat experience.

While the app becomes one of the most used in the world, the creators continue to include special features not only for the mobile version but also for WhatsApp Web.

In La Verdad Noticias we tell you about a special function of WhatsApp Web, so that you can read the messages without opening the chat. That is, if you do not want the sender to know that you have read the message, you can adopt this great trick.

WhatsApp Web and its tricks for messages

To do this, you first have to connect WhatsApp to the web from your mobile. For this, open WhatsApp on the phone and click on the three dots provided on the side.

Now you will have the option of WhatsApp Web. Now scan the QR code provided on WhatsApp Web from mobile. After this, your WhatsApp account will open on the desktop.

After WhatsApp Web is open, if you have any messages, hover over that chat. After which the full message will be displayed and you can read the message without opening the chat.

In this way, the sender of the message will not even know it and you will be able to read the chat without problems.

Many times we want to read the message but we do not want to show anyone that we have seen it, so this is a very useful feature for these people.

Apart from this, many features have recently been included, from WhatsApp to Autodilite to WhatsApp Payment and new wallpapers. This has made it very easy for users to chat.



