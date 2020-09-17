WhatsApp Web must gain login by biometrics

The login made on WhatsApp Web, which is the browser version of the messenger, will soon gain an alternative process. According to the website WABetaInfo, the application will soon allow you to confirm your identity using the biometric reader of the cell phone.

The novelty was identified in version 2.20.200.10 of WhatsApp Beta for Android. For now, there is only one screen showing the input format in action, asking you to place your finger on the device’s digital reader.

Currently, to enter your messenger profile via the browser, you need to scan a QR Code by the camera of the cell phone where the account is logged. This is a relatively safe way of pairing, but it does not prevent scams: someone in possession of your device for a few seconds can scan and open a session on any PC, for example.

The feature is still under development by WhatsApp and is not expected to be released in the stable version of the application.



