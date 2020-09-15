WhatsApp Web may receive voice and video calls soon

WhatsApp Web may soon implement a long-awaited function among its users: video and voice calls. Recently, the developers responsible for the messenger indicated the novelty through tests of displaying the icons on the screen. Still in development, the functionality is not available to the public.

According to WABetaInfo, the novelty was indicated by means of an image of the icon test, in version 2.2037.6 of the messenger. The latest version also includes other visual updates, such as the attachment icon and the new loading screen.

Although it is not expected to be released, the feature has already been commented on by the vehicle since June, when other tests pointed out the interest of developers in implementing it, including even group calls – already available in Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.

Other news for the mobile version

For the mobile version of WhatsApp, the team of developers works on a new feature that aims at the visual comfort of users. The feature, still under development, will allow the adjustment of brightness in the background of conversations and its function is to improve the contrast between the image and the messages.

The functionality was observed by WABetaInfo in the Beta version 2.20.200.6 of the messenger and can be found in the settings and wallpaper selection screen of a conversation, once it is officially made available to users.



