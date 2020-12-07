WhatsApp Web: Latest WhatsApp 2020 Updates and Tricks

The most complete and updated guide with all the WhatsApp Web tricks of 2020 so that you get the most out of this application.

Regardless of the operating system that the user prefers, from a mobile device to a PC, WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web have become one of the most important means of instant communication in recent years and here we collect all the tricks so far in 2020 .

WhatsApp Web is the desktop tool for computers with instant messaging service, which allows access to the application without having the phone in hand. This guide teaches the most basic aspects to use WhatsApp Web without any problem, in the case of beginners; but it also includes the most advanced functions and the latest updates to have the most complete domain in no time.

October and November 2020 updates

Before going on with the tricks and updates of this 2020, let’s start with the news that WhatsApp incorporated during the months of October and November of this year.

Biometric Lock

On October 21, 2020, WhatsApp reported that it was working on new improvements for Fingerprint Lock, the function that allows you to protect WhatsApp with your fingerprint.

If your Android device doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor, but it does have a facial recognition system, you obviously can’t use fingerprint lock, but WhatsApp is finally working to improve it with new features!

Facial recognition will be supported if the device has a suitable sensor. Any other unique identifier will also be considered if fingerprint or facial recognition fails.

Custom Wallpapers

On October 28, the instant messaging company reported finally releasing advanced features to set your wallpaper. The first allows you to configure a different wallpaper for each chat from “Contact” or “Group information”> “Wallpaper and sound”.

After selecting wallpaper and sound, you can choose a new wallpaper or you can edit its opacity.

If you decide to set a solid color as your wallpaper, you have the possibility to apply WhatsApp Doodle as an overlay.

If you are using WhatsApp Web for Desktop, you may also have received activation to Set “WhatsApp Doodle” in wallpaper settings.

Disappearing messages

On November 1, WhatsApp shared that although the disappearing messages are not yet available, the feature will come to iOS, Android, KaiOS and Web / Desktop.

Once Disappearing Messages are enabled, all new messages from your individual or group chats will automatically disappear after a certain period of time.

The first version of disappearing messages allowed to choose when messages had to expire, but WhatsApp decided to change the function: if the user enables disappearing messages, all new messages will expire after 7 days, which does not allow customizing this interval .

Now, there are certain points that you should know:

– If a user does not open WhatsApp within seven days, the message will disappear. However, the message preview may still show in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

– When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a message that disappears, the quoted text can remain in the chat after seven days.

– If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with the disappearing messages, the message will not disappear in the forwarded chat.

– If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup.

Holiday mode

The latest update that we bring for you was released on November 3 and is called “Vacation Mode”. What does it consist of? It’s a new feature that allows you to keep your chats on file when a new message arrives.

Actually, when you receive an archived chat message, WhatsApp automatically unarchives it. If you decide to use vacation mode in the new update, your chats will no longer be automatically unarchived.

With Vacation mode, we can see some changes in the user interface. In fact, “Archived Chats” will move to the top of your chat list.

We don’t know when WhatsApp will launch the feature, but considering they are rolling out the presentation banner, it shouldn’t take that long. Stay tuned for the new announcements! And now yes, let’s start with all the WhatsApp Web tricks.

How to use WhatsApp Web on the computer

As mentioned above, users can use WhatsApp Web on their computers thanks to the Web version, following these steps:

Open the WhatsApp web page from the browser.

Open WhatsApp from the phone.

In the Menu there is a section for WhatsApp Web.

Once inside, the QR code displayed by the computer must be scanned.

Ready! After scanning the code, the WhatsApp Web session will open to start sending and receiving messages from the computer, although it is important to mention that the connection depends on the mobile device, so it is necessary that the phone be connected to the network to maintain session open.

Another way to use WhatsApp on a PC, without having to open the browser is Desktop, the official application for MacOS and Windows that integrates a better user experience with functions similar to those of the mobile.

WhatsApp Desktop for PC offers the same functions as the Web version, but it has some advantages since it is an application in shape, that is, it can be configured like any other so that it starts when the computer is on, avoiding the navigation process and QR. codes.

How to use WhatsApp Web on a tablet

The process to log into WhatsApp Web from a tablet is very similar to that of the computer, although there will be some limitations, depending on the browser configuration, which is usually adapted to the mobile version.

You must first open your preferred browser and activate desktop mode.

The next step is to repeat the process on a PC, to scan the QR code that WhatsApp Web displays on the tablet.

How to use WhatsApp Web on a mobile phone

Although users generally have their WhatsApp account directly in the mobile application, it is also possible to use the Web version on phones, however an additional device is necessary to achieve this, since there is no way to open WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web simultaneously.

In case of scanning the WhatsApp BIDI Web from an Android device, it will be redirected to the mobile application, so a second phone will be necessary to carry out the process.

You must first enter WhatsApp Web from the additional device.

In the browser, desktop mode must be activated.

The next step is to scan the QR code of the main phone that has the WhatsApp account.

Finally, WhatsApp Web will be activated on the additional mobile device, so it will be working on both phones.

This would also be a way to have the same WhatsApp account open on two different phones, which although it is a functional option, WhatsApp Web is not optimized for mobile devices.

Limitations of WhatsApp Web

The different tools that WhatsApp Web offers make it a very complete option to send and receive messages, voice notes, share multimedia files, etc. However, there are certain limitations regarding the mobile app:

Limitations of WhatsApp Web

The different tools that WhatsApp Web offers make it a very complete option to send and receive messages, voice notes, share multimedia files, etc. However, there are certain limitations regarding the mobile app:

Add filters to photos

Share location

Voice calls

Video calls

Set privacy

Set phone number change

Set up automatic downloads

Check data usage

Upload stories

Add contacts

Create broadcast lists

The same happens when WhatsApp Web is used on a mobile device, since the platform is not optimized for this format, so users can have a much slower and more uncomfortable experience, although through Android permissions they can be sent files, messages, voice memos, etc. as in the web version or the desktop application for PC or Mac.

WhatsApp web tricks

After understanding the basic operation of WhatsApp Web, the next step is to know some tricks to get the most out of all the tools and shortcuts.

Check open sessions

Controlling active WhatsApp sessions is one of the main security features available. From the web platform, you can check if you are logged into the settings, and you can even choose “Close all sessions” to scan the QR code again.

It should be considered that WhatsApp Web allows only one active session, so when you log in to another browser or device, the one that was previously opened will be closed.

Keyboard shortcuts

Moving around the application can be much faster and more practical through keyboard shortcuts, and here we share the list of available options

Ctrl + N: New chat.

Ctrl + Shift +]: next chat.

Ctrl + Shift + [: Previous chat.

Ctrl + E: Archive the conversation.

Ctrl + Shift + M: mute the conversation.

Ctrl + Backspace: delete the conversation.

Ctrl + Shift + U: mark as unread.

Ctrl + Shift + N: create a new group.

Ctrl + P: open the profile.

Alt + F4: close the chat window.



