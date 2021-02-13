WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts on the PC

Nowadays it is common to find people who have more than one account on WhatsApp, one of which ends up being personal and the other professional. As a rule, the system allows only one of them to be connected to a computer, but what to do when you need both active at the same time?

We will teach you a simple and practical way of connecting two accounts at the same time on your PC. The method below works for any browser, so just choose the one you like best and apply the step by step you are following.

How to use two accounts on WhatsApp Web

1. The first thing you should do is access your preferred browser and log in normally on the WhatsApp Web site (just scan the QR Code that appears on the screen with your smartphone);

2. If you open the chat in any other tab in the same window, you will notice that it will leave you in the same account previously viewed. In this case, it is necessary to open an anonymous tab (in the case of Google Chrome, for example, just press the Ctrl + Shift + N keys at the same time or access the menu with three dots in the upper right corner and select this option);

3. With the new anonymous tab, simply sign in with your second account

to continue using the service. This goes for any browser, given that the tabs of the genre are not tracked by the WhatsApp system and, because of this, allow you to open more than one account simultaneously.

An important reminder is that you can also use two different browsers if you have more than one installed on your computer, as the application’s system will also not be able to track the activities in two different software (there is the possibility to open two different WhatsApp accounts this time) way, one of them in Chrome and the other in Firefox, for example).

Other tips

In addition to the tips you checked above, know that we have other tutorials here at TecMundo to explain more functions related to the chat app – you can, for example, use WhatsApp Web on your phone (instead of using a computer for this process) and even the correct way to disconnect your account from a computer, which is very useful in cases of shared devices.

Finally, we can also include in this list a guide for you to listen to audios sent on WhatsApp without the person who sent you viewing this action.