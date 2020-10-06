WhatsApp Web: How to delete the sending of messages

If you ever regret a message sent on WhatsApp Web, the messaging platform has a useful function to delete it

Actually, you can delete a message sent for a limited time on WhatsApp Web, even if it is a group chat, allowing you to cancel the sending of a text message that may cause you problems.

WhatsApp mentioned: Delete messages for everyone allows you to delete specific messages that you have sent to an individual or group chat. This is particularly useful if you sent the wrong chat message or if the message you sent contains an error.

How to delete WhatsApp messages

To delete or “un-send” a message from the WhatsApp application on your mobile, simply go to the chat window, press and hold the text you want to delete and touch “delete.”

The message will no longer appear in the chat, replaced by an alert that says: “This message was deleted.” The process is permanent, which means that you cannot recover a text after deleting it.

It’s also worth noting that the message is only deleted if the recipient hasn’t read it. If so, deleting the message only deletes it from your chat screen, while it remains on your recipient’s.

You can also delete messages through the WhatsApp web client. Hover over a message and press the down arrow that appears to the right of the text. Click “remove” to remove it from existence.

How to ‘delete for everyone’ on WhatsApp

In a group chat with more than two people, you can choose to delete a message for each member of the chat.

On the mobile device, just press and hold the text you want to delete and tap “delete for all.”

On your PC, hover over a message and press the down arrow that appears to the right of the text. Click “delete for all”.

The option is only available for an hour after sending the message, so you will have to be quick.

Please note that recipients can see your message before it is deleted or if the deletion was unsuccessful. You will not be notified if the deletion for all was not successful.



