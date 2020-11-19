WhatsApp Web: How can I choose wallpapers correctly?

WhatsApp has new updates that affect even its web version. Here we leave you everything you need to know about wallpapers.

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging applications in Mexico and Latin America; and its web version has achieved great acceptance by people who use the computer, laptop or PC, during their working hours.

Thanks to its popularity, the Facebook messaging application has offered us a multitude of news in recent months, even in recent days, with such interesting features as messages that self-destruct.

Along with them, a new wallpaper manager for the mobile version has also arrived, that is WhatsApp Web, which allows you to choose a background for each chat individually.

Well, these changes have not reached the web version, but a new function that allows us to slightly customize the wallpaper that we are going to install in the virtual chat. A small option that is the difference between having a completely flat color background or one with a pattern.

Remove or add the Doodles

Doodles are not only the ones that Google offers us in its search engine to celebrate an event, but they are also called that way the icons that WhatsApp has to generate a plot on the colored background of WhatsApp chats.

The web version does not have a fund tool as sophisticated as the mobile version. In fact we can only choose between flat color backgrounds, nothing to choose our own image or other photos even from the image bank for WhatsApp backgrounds.

Well, now we have a new option, such as applying the background with “Doodles” or without them. We can choose it very simply.

How to fund WhatsApp Web

Enter WhatsApp Web

Click on the three vertical dots at the top right

Select “settings”

Now click on “Wallpaper”

Now inside we can choose the flat color background that we want

But we have a new button at the top, in which we see “Add WhatsApp Doodles” something that we can see how it looks on the right side of the screen, since we can see in real time on the chat how these changes are.

If we deactivate the Doodles box we will see how the wallpaper becomes a flat color. But if we activate it, we will see how on top of this flat background we can see the classic WhatsApp icons as a texture that remains on that background color.

In this way we will double the number of possibilities to give a personal touch to the WhatsApp Web wallpaper.

It is not a great level of customization, but at least it is already more than we could do so far. Currently there are 28 color tones that we can apply as wallpaper.

If we now add the same variants with the Doodles, there are a total of 56 possibilities to customize the WhatsApp Web wallpaper.

At Somagnews we believe that it is more than enough, because the problem with total customization is that as long as a suitable wallpaper is not applied, sometimes it gives the feeling that messages are worse with some images than with others.



