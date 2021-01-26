WhatsApp Web gets the expected functionality

The fact that people cannot see each other face to face due to the pandemic gave a great momentum to video calls in 2020. Benefiting from this momentum, WhatsApp improved its video call capabilities on the mobile application side, while remaining calm and quiet on the web side. Finally, after a long time, video calling feature is also available for WhatsApp Web.

The web version of the popular app is now more useful

For those who constantly work on WhatsApp, the web version of the application is widely used. The web version, which saves life as soon as it cannot reach your phone, is highly loved by users.

WhatsApp, which has experienced a big decline for a while, has lost its seat to applications such as Google Meet and Zoom, especially for business calling or video calls.

But WhatsApp has finally made video calls and voice calls an option. The popular app has confirmed that the feature, which is currently in beta, will be available this year.

It is unclear when the new feature of WhatsApp will be available to all users. However, after the recent contract scandal, it is certain that he will approach new features more carefully.