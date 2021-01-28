WhatsApp Web gets digital, face or iris unlock

WhatsApp Web for browsers and the messenger version for desktops has gained a new layer of security. From now on, it will be possible to add a new method of unlocking and synchronizing contacts and messages.

According to the company, the user will be able to register a biometric unlocking mechanism by digital, face or iris detection. This will be done by the mobile device that has the account activated, depending on what authentication features are available on your device. The novelty is valid for Android and iOS 14 and is already available in some regions.

The objective is to make access to WhatsApp Web a little more difficult, which is usually activated only by scanning a QR Code on the computer screen – which continues to exist, now as an intermediate step. The company guarantees that it will not store face, fingerprint or iris data.

Recently, WhatsApp Web started receiving voice and video calls. Further updates to the messenger look and management of connected devices are due to be announced soon. WhatsApp is expected to reinforce other security features in the future, as the company currently faces criticism for changes in terms of use, which were postponed after being poorly received by the public.