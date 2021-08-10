WhatsApp Web Gains Tools For Photo Editing

A new feature started arriving on WhatsApp Web this Monday (09), bringing useful tools to edit photos directly in this version of the messenger, before sending the image to your contacts. The news will also be released on the desktop messenger app, according to WABetaInfo.

Previously restricted to the messaging application that runs on mobile devices, the feature that is now starting to be released on computers opens editing options by selecting a photograph to attach to the message. With this, it is possible to make changes to the original file, making it very different.

Rotating the image in the desired direction, correcting a wrong positioning, making cutouts in certain areas of the photo, inserting text and scribbling are some of the editing tools available. WhatsApp user on PC who has already received the update can also insert emojis and stickers into the image.

These photo changes could only be made in image editing programs, as the web version did not have such features. Before, the user needed to make corrections and modifications externally and then attach the customized image to his message.

When arrives?

The novelty is gradually being made available on WhatsApp Web and on the desktop messenger app, in version 2.2130.7. As a result, not all users will have access to image editing functions right away — those who haven’t yet should wait for the release in the next few days.

Meanwhile, you can take advantage of other new features recently launched by the messenger, such as sending videos and photos that self-destruct after viewing. Images included in this mode cannot be forwarded to third parties or saved.

In recent months, the messenger also began to allow speeding up of audio messages and allowed simultaneous use on multiple devices.