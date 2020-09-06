WhatsApp Web, dark mode and doodle updates

WhatsApp Web is also testing a feature that will allow users to add doodles to the solid chat wallpaper along with new updates to dark and doodle mode.

WhatsApp is preparing to make some major changes to WhatsApp Web. The company is working to improve the dark mode and the doodle function in WhatsApp as well as some updates in the functions of the wallpapers in order to personalize them.

WhatsApp, earlier this year, introduced a new theme button on WhatsApp Web that allows users to manually enable dark mode on the company’s web platform. Now WhatsApp is working to add a new feature to your theme settings that will automatically change WhatsApp Web theme to system settings. For your understanding, if you have enabled the dark theme on your personal computer and have chosen Default system, WhatsApp Web will turn off automatically.

WhatsApp Web updates

To access this feature, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp Web

Tap on the burger menu at the top

Go to Settings

Go to Topic

Select Default System

In addition to bringing improvements to the WhatsApp web, the Facebook-owned social messaging app is also working to improve its doodling feature. The company, according to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow users to add doodles to the solid wallpaper of the chat.

The blog site, however, cautions that this feature is still in the development phase and will be available on the messaging platform in the future.



