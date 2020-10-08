WhatsApp Web: check shared photos, videos and files

WhatsApp allows you to check everything shared in the message application itself and the web platform

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in India. Also, everyone has many groups on WhatsApp and the amount of photos, videos, links or files that are shared is difficult to control. Yes, you can check the photos and videos in your Gallery and other files in the downloads. But what if you want everything in one place and you don’t want to use different apps to search for anything?

Well, WhatsApp Web also allows you to check everything that is shared in the message application itself. However, if you may have deleted the file or photos from your phone, you won’t find it in the messaging app. The good thing is that it also has a search option for both documents and links. For media, you will have to scroll and manually search for the photo, which is pretty obvious.

For many users, it is quite pleasant that WhatsApp Web allows you to find any photo in the chat, as well as the Gallery of your phone. Therefore, there is no need to manually search for them in Gallery or in chat. You also have the option to delete the media, but that will only happen for you and not for the sender. WhatsApp allows you to delete any message within an hour and after that, you cannot delete for the person on the other end. Read on to learn more about how to check links, files or photos shared with a person on WhatsApp.

How to check all files shared with an individual

Open the WhatsApp application on your Android cell phone and touch the person’s chat.

Visit the person’s profile.

Next, you will see “Media, links and documents” written under the person’s name. It even shows how many files, photos or videos you have sent to the person. You just need to press that tag and the app will show everything you have shared.

If you want to verify the files shared with a contact on WhatsApp Web, the steps to follow are similar, you must enter the person’s chat, enter the person’s profile and you will find the option that says: Files, links and documents.



