WhatsApp Web: Change group settings from your PC

Do you know how to change the privacy settings of a WhatsApp group? Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow to change settings from your computer

WhatsApp groups have become an important part of our daily life. More than 2 billion people in more than 180 countries use the platform to make calls, send and receive messages, documents, photos, GIFs and videos. The Facebook-owned messaging application even allows you to form groups for important conversations and adjust privacy from the mobile or desktop version with WhatsApp Web.

Groups can be formed by adding the contact of a desired person as a chat participant. Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow to change your WhatsApp group privacy settings.

Change group privacy from WhatsApp Web

Enter the official WhatsApp Web portal.

Scan the code that appears on the computer with your Android phone or iPhone.

Select the group you want to configure.

Enter the Group Information by clicking on the top bar that shows the name and photo or from the drop-down menu (three vertical dots).

Once inside “Group info.” Scroll down and you will see the “Group settings” tab.

Edit who can “Edit group information” or “Send messages”, you can even designate Chat Administrators.

It is worth mentioning that you will only have access to the Settings tab if you are the Group Chat Administrator or if the Administrator has granted you the necessary permission, otherwise you will not be able to change the privacy of the group on the computer or on the phone.

But if you just want to change your privacy to decide who can add you to new groups, then keep reading below.

Change your WhatsApp privacy on Android and iPhone

Previously, there was no control over which groups were being added to, but last year the app gave more control to its users with a tool that lets you determine who can add them to groups.

Members of the WhatsApp group always had the option to leave the group by deleting it, however, this was not an ideal solution as now a user can change their group’s privacy settings on WhatsApp and decide who can add them to a new group .

Follow these steps to change the privacy of a WhatsApp group using Android or iPhone:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android and iOS device.

Step 2: Next, go to Settings.

Android users can tap More Options (three dots) from the drop-down menu, tap Settings, and then click Account. On the new page, touch Privacy, and finally, touch Groups.

IPhone users can tap Settings (gear icon) from the given options, tap Account, then Privacy, and lastly tap Groups.

Step 3: Select one of the following options:

Everyone: Anyone can add you to groups without your approval, including those you don’t have added in your phone’s address book contacts.

My Contacts: Only contacts in your phone’s calendar can add you to groups without your approval.

My contacts except …: Only contacts saved on your phone, except those you exclude, will be able to add you to groups without your approval.

Step 4: After selecting any option, tap Done.

Ready! The changes will be saved according to your WhatsApp preference. It is important to consider that the group’s privacy settings are not yet available on WhatsApp Web or on the desktop, so the process must be done directly from the mobile phone.



