WhatsApp Web Can Now Be Used Without Having The Mobile In

WhatsApp Web: Now we do it from the mobile, using digital QWERTY keyboards, but this chatting online is something that started on desktop computers with first-time social networks like Microsoft’s mythical MSN Messenger released in 1999. WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most used conversational app in the world.

WhatsApp Web

But did you know that there is a way to use it on PCs and laptops? Yes, chat with WhatsApp from your PC without having to open your mobile, something possible with WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp Web is an extension of the account on your mobile phone. In this way, the messages you send and receive on your PC and your smartphone are synchronized and you can view them on both devices.

It is not exactly installing a program like Telegram does, but rather it is about opening the WhatsApp interface in a PC web browser, but allowing access to the same account on two different devices, and being able to send and receive messages and (almost) everything that WhatsApp allows.

The new WhatsApp Multi-device function that is already available in the Beta version allows up to four devices to be linked to the same WhatsApp account without the need for an active Internet connection on the main device – that is, you don’t have to have a mobile phone On to use your WhatsApp on another device-but yes at the time of linking the devices, since in this way the chats and account data can be transferred to the other devices. Conversations are still encrypted end-to-end.