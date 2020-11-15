WhatsApp Web is simply one of the best communication tools today, it is free and offers a lot of cool features.

WhatsApp Web has been around for just over 5 years, after WhatsApp, the parent company, was acquired by Facebook in 2014.

If you have never used this application on your computer, don’t worry. Somagnews explains in this article the basics about WhatsApp Web so you can start enjoying it.

WhatsApp Web: Beginner’s Guide

If you got this far, it means that you use WhatsApp on your phone and are interested in expanding the experience to a computer.

The first thing to clarify is that WhatsApp Web is an application dependent on WhatsApp on your phone. We could define it unofficially as a “reflection” of the application for smartphones, although they are not identical.

WhatsApp Web has almost all the functions of the version for Android and iPhone: send and receive text messages, voice notes, images, videos and documents.

Unfortunately, one of the most used features of the phone version, voice and video calls, is not yet available in the web browser version.

No installation required

Regarding web browsers, you should know that to use WhatsApp Web it is not necessary to install any additional application on your PC or Mac.

Actually, this tool is designed to be used in the most widely used Internet browsers: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera Mini.

To log in, you just have to go to the search bar of your preferred browser (see image below) and type the address web.whatsapp.com.

Next, you will see a QR code on your screen, which is the key to synchronize the WhatsApp of your phone with the computer using the rear camera.

To start using WhatsApp Web on your computer, once you have the page open in your browser, open the app on your phone and in the options look for “WhatsApp Web”.

When you touch this option, the camera will open with a box for you to scan the QR code we talked about before. Once done, you will see all your phone chats on the computer.

From this screen you can and find all the available functions, such as searching for a contact and starting a chat, delete chats, mute conversations, unmute, view the profile picture of your contacts and change yours.

Finally, you should know that for WhatsApp Web to continue working, your phone and computer must be connected to the Internet.

In case the phone has low battery, WhatsApp Web will ask you to connect it to not stop chatting with your loved ones. If the phone is turned off, the application will not send the messages.



