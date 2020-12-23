WhatsApp Web: answering the most frequent questions

WhatsApp has become an important application and WhatsApp Web has made its use easier, so we answer some questions.

For starters, WhatsApp Web is a variation of the messaging app that will allow you to use it directly from a web browser, a feature that has been available since the summer of 2018.

WhatsApp Web allows you to be close to your contacts thanks to a particularly readable and easy-to-use interface that allows you to type messages more quickly using a keyboard.

To have WhatsApp Web, all you have to do is associate your WhatsApp account with its web version on your smartphone that can be found on the website: web.whatsapp.com.

To enter WhatsApp Web, you must enter through a QR code which is scanned through the mobile device and in a matter of second you can start using it. But, one of the most frequent questions asked of Somagnews is whether you can log in to WhatsApp Web without the QR code.

There is a method that allows you to use WhatsApp Web without having to use the QR code. To do this, it is necessary to install the Bluestacks software on your computer. You install it on your computer and log in with a classic Gmail address. Then go to the Google Play Store integrated with Bluestacks and search for WhatsApp.

Once you have completed this step, you will need to enter your phone number in the first step. Then enter the activation code that you will receive by SMS or voicemail. Then you will be connected as if you were on your smartphone. This is another alternative method to use WhatsApp Web without having to scan the QR code.

Can I use WhatApp Web without my phone?

In theory, in order to use WhatsApp Web, you will need to keep your smartphone turned on and connected via 4G or WiFi. The open service in your browser will also tell you if your battery is running low or if your smartphone has turned off or is disconnected from the network.

Can I use WhatsApp Web on my tablet?

This is not a problem. You can use it in the same way as if you were on your computer, with an iPad or an iPad Touch. However, in order to connect it, it will be necessary to go through the web browser repeating the same process, in particular by scanning the QR code. Be careful though, on a tablet you won’t be able to record voice messages or activate notifications. These features are not available on WhatsApp Web.



