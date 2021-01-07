WhatsApp Web: A great revolution is about to arrive!

Two new features will completely change the way we know and use WhatsApp Web in 2021

The WhatsApp team continues to work to eliminate two major problems with this platform: the inability to use this application on multiple devices and the lack of a serious client for PC and the Web. According to the team at the WABetaInfo website, WhatsApp is seriously working on WhatsApp Web. A great revolution is coming! Finally we can use WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time.

WhatsApp Web: the great revolution is almost here!

According to the WABetaInfo website, this novelty is already being rolled out in the beta version of WhatsApp Web, however, it is not yet available for public testing. Anyway this is excellent news already and we already have pictures showing how it will work.

When the feature hits WhatsApp Web, there will also be a new feature to connect additional devices in the WhatsApp Android mobile app. As we can see in the image, once the connection is established, WhatsApp Web or the PC application will no longer need a constant connection to a smartphone to function. Everything will work independently.

WhatsApp users have dreamed of this since the platform’s launch in 2009. In fact, it is something that is sorely missed. At this time, it is only possible to associate a device with an account via the QR code. But there are two other great news that come to this platform.

Screenshot notification

This feature is not yet confirmed. However, it is one of the most desired tricks on WhatsApp in 2021. In fact, it can be very useful to understand if someone is taking a copy of our conversations to share on the Internet. This happens more often than you might think.

The main function of this is that it would inhibit many people from taking screenshots of WhatsApp conversations. Of course, there would always be other ways to do it, because there is WhatsApp Web for the PC. However, most of the people use WhatsApp on mobile devices.

It should be remembered that this function was popularized by Snapchat.

Edit messages sent on WhatsApp in 2021

WhatsApp never allowed to edit sent messages. Something that exists in Telegram for several years. On the competitor’s platform, a label appears saying that the text has been changed to avoid further confusion. In the case of WhatsApp, there is nothing more to do than delete the text, rewrite it and forward it.

Undoubtedly, there are many new features that will come to WhatsApp in 2021. In fact, the most important are the use on various devices and the notification of fingerprints in conversations. However, all the others will also help users a lot.