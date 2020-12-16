WhatsApp Web: 5 essential functions in the application

WhatsApp Web offers the best of the phone application mixed with the convenience of the computer.

The advent of WhatsApp Web has made using the application even easier. The web browser app, while not exactly the same as the phone version, has unique features.

In Somagnews we compile five of the best functions of this application that every user should know.

Indispensable functions in WhatsApp Web

First of all, remember that to use WhatsApp Web all you have to do is scan the QR code that appears on the website using your phone and that’s it.

1) WhatsApp Web keyboard shortcuts

The basic shortcuts that you can use to take advantage of WhatsApp more effectively are the following:

1) Ctrl + N: start a new chat

2) Ctrl + Shift +]: next chat

3) Ctrl + Shift + [: previous chat

4) Ctrl + E: Archive chat

5) Ctrl + Shift + M: Mute chat

6) Ctrl + Backspace: delete chat

7) Ctrl + Shift + U: Mark as unread

8) Ctrl + Shift + N: Create new group

9) Ctrl + P: open profile status

2) Use the keyboard to search for Emojis

While you can click on the emoji icon next to the text box to find the correct emoji, the much quicker way to do that is to type a colon and then the first two letters of the emoji you want to express and you will get a message showing emojis matches that will change with each letter you type on your PC or Mac.

You can use the arrow key to switch between displayed emojis and then press Enter to choose the emoji of your choice.

3) Automatic switch from emoticons to emojis

There are emojis that don’t need you to use the colon and type trick. WhatsApp Web is capable of automatically converting them from the classic text emoticons. And if you want to keep emoticons as emoticons and not make them turn into emojis, you can use a user script called WhatsApp Emoticon Preserver, all you need to do is find it on Tampermonkey, a cross-platform user script manager.

4) Use multiple WhatsApp Web accounts on the same PC

The first option is to open the website in incognito mode or start Opera and then go to WhatsApp Web. The alternative is to open a new tab and visit a verified proxy like dyn.web.whatsapp.com to use two accounts, no more than that, at the same time.

5) Read messages without blue mark notifications

To read a message without the sender receiving a read receipt, you can do the following

a) Open the chat within your WhatsApp Web window.

b) Open a different window and change its size so that you can see the WhatsApp web chat in the background.

c) Click in the open window and hold the cursor there.

d) The messages will be loaded in the background chat window, which you can read, without being marked with the blue marks. At this time, they will be gray double ticks, which means that you receive the messages, but do not read them.

e) When you click on the WhatsApp Web chat window, those marks will instantly turn blue.



