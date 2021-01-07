WhatsApp wants to share your data with Facebook

WhatsApp wants to make your data available to all Facebook businesses in the future and is taking drastic measures to do so. Anyone who does not agree to the new terms of service will soon be unable to use Messenger.

If you’ve ever checked WhatsApp today, you’ve probably noticed the pop-up notification in Messenger. This informs you that your account information and usage data will soon be shared with other Facebook services. You can oppose the new data protection directive, but the company really leaves you with no choice. If you haven’t accepted the new terms before February 8, you can no longer use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp transmits this data and it is used for this

If you accept the new data protection guidelines, you will allow WhatsApp to transmit your account details such as your phone number, status information or transaction data. The current location, device and connection data as well as log information are also transmitted to the company Facebook.

WhatsApp says the reason for the new guidelines is to want to establish more effective protection against law violations such as spam, threats or abuse. Of course, the information shared should also be used to improve services, tailor them to users and market them.

In the end, however, the merger with the rest of the Facebook companies also makes it possible to integrate new interfaces. Among other things, it should soon be possible to connect to other Facebook products with the WhatsApp account.

These WhatsApp alternatives are here

If you don’t agree with all of this, you have no choice but to look for a new messenger. Fortunately, there are now tons of choices.

Some applications like Telegram Signal or Threema enjoying increasing popularity. They offer similar functions and functionality to WhatsApp, but do not transmit your data. The only downside is that they don’t have as many users as the world’s largest messenger. It would therefore be necessary to weigh which is the right one to keep as many contacts as possible.