WhatsApp wants to allow direct in-app sales in 2021

WhatsApp will allow merchants to sell their products directly through the messenger. The service is still in the testing phase and, according to the official forecast, should be launched in 2021.

The company also stated that, at first, only small businesses will have access to the novelty. With the implementation of this service, stores will show their catalogs to the customer, who will be able to choose the product and pay through WhatsApp itself.

WhatsApp in Pandemic

Since April, when companies around the world started adopting the home office, the app has seen a significant increase in user activity. According to WhatsApp’s director of operations, Matthew Idema, video and voice calls also had greater public support.

It was precisely this intense use of WhatsApp during the pandemic that motivated the in-app purchase service. “Most people prefer to solve everything by messages and that makes sense, since with remote work, nobody wants to wait for an e-mail reply or make a contact over the phone line,” said the director.

Instagram and Facebook integration

To allow integration between WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, the company will offer the possibility to use APIs – which will facilitate sales management by stores. However, it is likely that this tool will be paid for.

WhatsApp Pay

For the shopping service to work, you will need to integrate it with the WhatsApp Pay payment system. In Brazil, the tool was announced in June and is still in the testing phase. The expectation of the company is that, after this phase, the Central Bank approves the initiative.

Despite being promising, the novelty may have some limitations. According to information released by the companies Mastercard and Visa, so far, only a limited group of cards can make low-value transactions using WhatsApp Pay.



