WhatsApp video calls from your WhatsApp Web computer

The desktop client of the messaging app will be updated to receive one of the most used functions in WhatsApp.

For those who do not know, WhatsApp Web is an extension of the account on your mobile phone. In this way, the messages you send and receive on your PC and your smartphone are synchronized and you can view them on both devices.

It is not exactly installing a program like Telegram does, but rather it is about opening the WhatsApp interface in a PC web browser, which allows you to have access to the same account on two different devices, and to be able to send and receive messages and (almost) everything that WhatsApp allows. Except calls and video calls

Video calls by WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp calls and video calls are one of its most popular features since they were implemented. And the experts at WABetaInfo have discovered that now this function can also be used on WhatsApp Web: as we see on its website, version 2.2043.7 of WhatsApp Web will have calls and video calls, as the mobile version of the messaging service already has.

How will they work? When doing them, the computer screen will show a pop-up window when there is an incoming call, in which you will have to click on accept, reject or ignore. Basically it works the same as doing it from a mobile, with the only difference that this incoming call window does not overlap the chat.

If you are the one making the call, the window that will be displayed will be smaller, only with the icons of the call options.

Also group calls

According to WABetainfo, both calls and video calls will be available in individual chats and in WhatsApp groups. Right now the function has not yet been activated, although the intention of Facebook is to do it “in the coming weeks”.

Undoubtedly, like the comfort of using the keyboard of the laptop or PC in WhatsApp Web, the advantage of the calls will be that of not having to be holding the mobile, but it will be as if we were making an online call through Zoom or similar.



