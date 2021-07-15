WhatsApp: Users Complain About Camera Zoom Bug

WhatsApp: In recent days, several WhatsApp users have noticed that the app’s camera is showing an image with “auto zoom”. The unwanted feature arises when the Android user tries to take a photo directly from conversations or app status. When sending, however, the image appears without the zoom.

Apparently, the problem affects users who have version 2.21.13.28, the latest version of the messenger. The stable update was released on Google Play on July 6th, but the bug had already been notified in June by users using the beta version. iPhone (iOS) users, on the other hand, haven’t noticed the problem.