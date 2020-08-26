WhatsApp trick: how to create and use stickers with sounds

Created in Japan like emojis, stickers began being developed for the messaging app Line and in 2013 they began to go out of Asia to penetrate social networks and Western services, and themselves are a mixture of drawings and emojis similar to smileys with which we can or represent an action, an emotion or simply place a king’s crown on a photo of our dog.

Animated stickers

How to use these digital stickers? Well that’s easy

Open any individual or group chat on WhatsApp

Next to the text box where to write the message, press the emoji icon, and below, where you have to choose between emojis and GIFs, the option Stickers will also appear

To add new sticker packs, press the ‘+’ icon next to the one you want to download, and wait for confirmation. If you want them animated, you will recognize them because right next to the name they have the ‘Play’ or ‘Play’ icon . Come in to see them in motion before taking them down.

Send animated stickers with music

Messages with sounds and music are the next scale in speaking without words and expressing emotions with a single image. And if you want to add sounds to the animated stickers -more than integrating them into the sticker itself is that the sound is reproduced in parallel to the animation of the sticker-, you can do it and that’s how.

Send the sticker and audio from an app

The simplest way without a doubt, there are mobile applications that allow you to combine animated stickers and audios within the app itself, and share them instantly on other networks and services such as WhatsApp. To do this download this app:

Its advantage is that it works with the official version of WhatsApp, and does not need another or mods. The app offers you more than 200 stickers ready to share and a library of 150 sounds to choose from. So you can send everything at once more easily.



