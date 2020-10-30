WhatsApp transmits nearly 100 billion messages a day

WhatsApp exceeds its record of messages sent per day, users exchanged 100 billion messages

WhatsApp, the popular Facebook-owned instant messaging app, now delivers about 100 billion messages a day, the company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said at the quarterly earnings call Thursday.

In one perspective, users exchanged 100 billion messages on WhatsApp last New Year’s Eve. That’s the day that WhatsApp surpasses its engagement figures, and as many of you will recall, it was also the time that the service routinely suffered from failures in recent years. Hopefully it won’t cut through on the last New Year’s Eve!

At this point, WhatsApp is only competing with itself. Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp together were used to exchange 60 billion messages a day in early 2016. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in May that iMessage and FaceTime were seeing record usage, but did not share specific numbers.

The last time Apple shared the figure, it was far behind the use of WhatsApp. WeChat, which has also amassed more than 1 billion users, is also behind in daily message volume.

WhatsApp breaks record

In early 2014, WhatsApp was being used to exchange around 50 billion text messages a day, its then CEO Jan Koum revealed at an event.

At that time, WhatsApp had less than 500 million users. WhatsApp now has more than 2 billion users and at least in India, its largest market by users, its popularity surpasses that of any other smartphone app, including the big blue app.

“This year, we have all relied on messaging more than ever to keep up with our loved ones and do business,” tweeted Will Cathcart, director of WhatsApp.

Sadly, that’s the entire update the company shared on WhatsApp this Thursday. The mystery continues for when WhatsApp hopes to resume its payments service in Brazil and when it plans to launch its payments in India, where it began testing the service in 2018 (although it has already shared big plans on financial services in India).



