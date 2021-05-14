WhatsApp | This Is What Happens If You Do Not Accept The New Conditions Before May 15

WhatsApp: Not knowing how to communicate well can have consequences, especially in the current era of overexposure, social networks and even more so if we are talking about an application used every month by more than 2,000 million people, more than a quarter of the entire global population.

This is what happened to WhatsApp, which, because it did not know how to explain well the changes made in its Conditions and Privacy policy, caused a debacle among its users, with thousands of them leaving the app to go to others such as Telegram or Signal.

The new WhatsApp conditions

Last February, Facebook wanted to make it clear that at no time will our calls or private messages be recorded, nor that it will share this type of information with Facebook. It will only collect certain information from communications with companies through WhatsApp Business for the sole purpose of displaying related or personalized advertising.

For this reason, for several weeks you have surely seen a banner appear on the list of chats when you open WhatsApp, with a link in which the application informs you of all the details about the changes carried out on its new Conditions policy and Privacy. And “after a while – which they do not clarify exactly – we will begin to remind users to review and accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp,” with a deadline for May 15. That is tomorrow.

What happens if I don’t accept the new terms before May 15

But, and if I do not accept their new conditions for that day, what will happen? Am I without a WhatsApp account? In an update within its Security and Privacy section, WhatsApp explains that if you did not accept the new terms, don’t worry, because “it will not“ delete your account ”. However, not accepting will bring consequences:

You will be able to receive calls

You will be able to receive notifications

You will NOT be able to read messages in the app

You will NOT be able to send messages from the app

According to the blog, these measures will be active “for a” short period of time if the 15th arrives and you do not accept the new terms, but does not say more, although it is presumably that if the user insists on not accepting the new ones conditions, you will not be able to use the app even to receive calls.

But the funny thing is that last week, it seems that the company put the brakes on this restrictive measure, and according to an official statement: “On May 15 no account will be deleted due to this update and no one will lose the functionality of WhatsApp. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks. ”

Therefore, it seems that nothing will happen, and that you can continue reading and sending messages in the application by seeing the notification that you accept when you open the app. But the truth is that WhatsApp has not written anything new on the blog about this.

“You can go to another app if you want”

WhatsApp told us in that blog post a few months ago that the user of its app has basically 2 options: o Accept, or you can delete your account, although this last option is something that the app wants you to “reconsider”:

You will be able to accept updates even after May 15. Our policy regarding inactive users will apply.

Before May 15, you can export your chat history on Android or iPhone, and download a report from your account. If you want to delete your account on Android, iPhone, or KaiOS, we would really like you to reconsider. This action is something that we cannot reverse, as it clears your message history, removes you from all your WhatsApp groups, and also removes your backups.

What will happen on May 15?

Less than 24 hours after it happens – we are actually almost 12 hours away – we don’t know what will really happen. And especially after the debacle that has been involved this week with the declaration of the measure as illegal by Germany and the consequent prohibition imposed on Facebook to immediately stop the collection of data from its WhatsApp users.