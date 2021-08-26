WhatsApp Tests The Function of Listening To Audios Before Sending

WhatsApp messenger has started to implement a new feature in Beta versions of the app for both Android and iOS. The novelty modifies the experience of sending audios on the service.

According to the WABetaInfo website, the interface for sending voice messages will be slightly altered. The first novelty is that the recording will be displayed in sound wave format, which better reflect the audio format and moments when you were actually speaking.

In addition, the user will now be able to listen to the voice message before sending it — something that many people were already doing, but only after sending the audio itself. Those who do not like the result can delete the file in the trash icon and save a new version. A permanently stop recording button has also been added.

Beta 2.21.170.15 for iOS and Beta 2.21.18.3 for Android are available now, but not all users may have received the feature at the same time. There is still no forecast for the news to reach the stable versions of the messenger.