WhatsApp tests sending self-destructing images

WhatsApp may soon add a new feature to the messenger that makes some content temporary on the platform. This is “Expiring Media”, a feature that allows you to send photos, animated GIFs or videos that self-destruct after a certain time.

According to the website WABetaInfo, which discovered the icon on Android, the user needs to select a new icon in the form of the numeral “1” to activate the “timer” in the same window in which you attach content.

By default, photos are completely deleted from the system when both users close the conversation, but it should be possible to add an expiration date. Rumors about this function have been circulating since 2019, but this is the first time that a clue has emerged that indicates its development.

In addition, at least for now, no security system has been detected that prevents or warns about the screenshot of what was sent. WhatsApp has also tested self-destruct messages, but they have not yet been added to the system.

The rival Telegram has already had this function for some years in the platform’s secret chats.

For now, the novelty is not in operation even for users of Beta version 2.20.201.1 of the messenger, which means that the feature will still undergo more tests before being definitively implemented. There is no official forecast of when the feature will arrive on the app.



