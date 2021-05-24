WhatsApp Tests Quick Calls to Confirm Account Login

WhatsApp: A new beta version of WhatsApp (2.21.11.7) for Android has revealed a new feature in development. Called “Flash Call” (quick call, in free translation), it would allow to identify the user’s identity when trying to log in to the application via phone calls.

According to WABetaInfo, the function will need access to the cell phone’s call log. If the user allows it, the application will make a call to the phone number, which will be terminated shortly thereafter. The speed in this process would use access to the telephone record to identify whether the call was received or not.

Automatic verification would eliminate the need for the user to answer the call, for example. In a screen capture shared by the website, it is possible to note that the feature is optional, which can be activated later.

Closed test

It is worth noting that the function is in development and was distributed by the Google Play Beta Program. Currently, the program is closed because it has reached the maximum number of participants. The resource itself does not have a scheduled release date for all users.

More recently, a feature that integrates Instagram and WhatsApp for login verification processes has also been discovered. In this other case, the social network can use WhatsApp messages to send confirmation codes, dispensing with SMS.