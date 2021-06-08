WhatsApp Tests Number Verification Method By Call

WhatsApp: You will soon be able to receive an automatic call from WhatsApp when activating your account on a new mobile phone. The news was revealed by WABetaInfo this Sunday (6), which found the alternative method of login verification in the beta version of the messenger for Android.

According to the publication, the feature called “Flash Calls” is present in version 2.21.11.7 of WhatsApp Beta and is offered to the user whenever he needs to verify his account. Upon entering the six-digit verification code request screen, the app asks for permission to read the smartphone’s call log.

When granting the permission, WhatsApp will call the phone in order to verify if the number is the same as the number sent. This is a short call, which will end automatically, allowing you to login to the service below.

At the moment, confirmation of the number on the platform is done by sending an SMS with a six-digit code, which must be entered on the screen. It is also possible to receive the combination of digits over the phone if there is a problem with the messaging system.

Method should not work on iPhone

Also according to the website, the new WhatsApp verification method by phone call should not be available on the iPhone. As iOS does not allow access to the call history by third-party apps, the messaging service is unable to make the call.

Another detail is that the novelty will not replace the current SMS confirmation system nor the sending of the code by call. It will be offered optionally to the user of the application, along with the other alternatives that already exist.

For now, there is no information on when the function will be released in the stable version of the Android app, despite signs that it is in the final stages of development.