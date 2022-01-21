WhatsApp Tests Moving Chat History From Android To iOS

WhatsApp has released another update to the Beta version. This time, Android users will be able to move their chat history to an iOS app account. Currently, it is already possible to transfer iOS messages to Samsung and Pixel devices.

With the new WhatsApp beta update 22.2.74 for iOS, users will be able to import conversations by starting the process on their Android device and finishing it on their iOS device. According to the WABetaInfo website, which had access to the update, the Move to iOS app, available on the Google Play Store, will be required to perform this operation.

It is important to note that the import of conversations in WhatsApp for iOS must be done in the initial configuration of the app. If the user continues on WhatsApp from the new device without migrating the conversation history, it will not be possible to transfer it later. Finally, an upcoming update that will allow you to transfer conversations from iOS to Android 12 should be released soon. However, there is still no exact date set.