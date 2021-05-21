WhatsApp Tests History Migration With Different Numbers

WhatsApp is testing a new tool that will allow you to migrate chats between platforms and even different phone numbers. With the novelty, the user will be able to take messages and conversation media to any device, even if they are switching from Android to iOS and vice versa.

According to the website WABetaInfo, which shared images of the function, the novelty is still in the initial stages of testing. When the user purchases a cell phone with an operating system other than the current one, the application will display the option to bring the messages to the new device.

The same will also happen when the user changes numbers and tries to link the new line with the WhatsApp profile. It is important to note, however, that the migration will be available only during the initial configuration of the app and cannot be performed later.

WABetaInfo points out that WhatsApp for Android does not work with iCloud, while the iOS version does not work with Google Drive backup. Therefore, possibly the developers of the application are creating a kind of bridge to carry out the migration between different operating systems.

The website also reports that the migration process is not limited to texts and includes media. Therefore, the application must also download photos and videos when retrieving messages on a different phone.

WhatsApp has not officially commented on the new chat migration functions and changes may occur until the final edition of the tool arrives. According to WABetaInfo, the novelty will be available in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the only interesting feature on the way to WhatsApp. In the future, the application should also be supported for use on multiple devices with a single account.