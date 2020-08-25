WhatsApp tests function to free cell phone memory

WhatsApp is testing new messenger storage features for Android and iPhone (iOS). According to information released by the specialized website WABetaInfo this Sunday (23), the new tool will allow the user to check the amount of space occupied by the shared media in the application, in addition to offering an organization capable of allowing better management of the use of storage to delete files unnecessary.

The feature is in the testing phase and has not yet been made available to users of WhatsApp Beta, trial version of the messenger. There is no expected release date for the feature and, as it is in the preliminary stage, there may be changes in the function until the official announcement of the tool in the stable edition of WhatsApp.

From the screenshot released by WABetaInfo, a site known for publicizing first-hand messenger launches, it is possible to see that the storage section will be modified and will have a completely new organization.

With the new feature, users will have access to the amount of storage occupied by each conversation on the platform, as well as tabs containing the forwarded media and heavier files. At the top of the page, the new section will also have a bar with information about the space occupied by WhatsApp media, in addition to the free memory available on the device.

Therefore, through this section, it is easier to understand how the app’s storage is being used and, through the media folders that are routed and heavier, better manage the space occupied on the device.



