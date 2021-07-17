WhatsApp Tests Encrypted Cloud Backups For Android

WhatsApp is testing encrypted cloud backups. The messages you send or receive while using WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, which means prying eyes cannot easily see the contents of outgoing incoming messages. However, if you keep a backup stored in the cloud, authorized organizations can use a search warrant for Google Drive or iCloud to transfer access to the data. WABetaInfo previously reported that WhatsApp is working on a technology to independently encrypt your backups in the cloud. Now it reports that the system is activated in the latest beta update on Android (2.21.15.5).

If you enable this option, you can safely back up your chat history and media. However, if you forget your password or lose the 64-digit recovery key, you may lose these backups permanently. Even WhatsApp won’t help you recover your backup or backups. If you’re confident about it, then all you have to do is enter the beta testing group or wait for this feature to become available to everyone.

The Facebook-owned service is also testing a version of the software that works on multiple devices, whether you have a phone or not, and even then maintains end-to-end encryption. If you are a registered beta user, check your version information carefully. Because shares on social media suggest that closed encryption tests have been expanded to include more people.