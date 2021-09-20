WhatsApp Super Dark Mode: What It Is And How To Activate It To Save Battery Life On Your Mobile

WhatsApp: Officially implemented in 2020 after a long time in testing period, the advantages that Dark Mode brings to WhatsApp go both to taking care of the user and the battery of their mobile. While you do not have it activated, thousands of pixels are active -especially in AMOLED screens that consume more.

WhatsApp Dark mode

With the dark mode activated, several of these pixels are off or their brightness is reduced, which directly affects the battery of the terminal and allows its autonomy to be greater. In addition, it also has an effect on our visual health and rest, since the blue light from the screens affects our body, making it more difficult for us to fall asleep, something that with the dark mode is significantly reduced.

But it seems that there are users who need an extra touch of darkness. To solve this, Facebook has implemented a new function in WhatsApp that allows you to adjust the dark level and even raise it to super dark, hiding practically all the background patterns that you have in your conversations.

WhatsApp Super dark mode

Recently released, the function allows you to manually calibrate the level of brightness in the mode you are, being able to increase or decrease it. And therefore, the lower and the less the screen has to show, the less energy the mobile will consume and the more it will be able to function.

To activate it:

Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp, either on Android or iOS. Enter the links and see if it lets you update by hand

Open WhatsApp, and click on Settings (the icon with the three dots in the upper right corner)

Look for the Chats section, and within this click on Wallpapers / Fondos de pantalla

For the new bar to appear, you must have Dark mode activated. If what you have is the Clear mode, the bar will not appear, and the same if you have since the Dark Mode is activated by the mobile configuration and it has not done so yet.

Now it is a matter of adjusting the bar, the darker, the more energy saved.