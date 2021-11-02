WhatsApp Starts Testing With Cashback For In-App Payments

WhatsApp has started testing the cashback function for payments through the app. After being unveiled in September, the new feature is being introduced to users of the messenger’s beta in India.

As reported by WABetaInfo, an Indian user received back a certain amount after making payments for five contacts. Although limited, the feature aims to encourage people to make transactions with the app.

As with payments on WhatsApp, users can check cashback data in the History in the Settings area. There, the refund details will be communicated.

According to WABetaInfo, only accounts included in the promotional campaign will receive a refund after transfers. However, the messenger did not reveal the parameter used to select the customers who will have access to the benefit.

Apparently, users with the latest WhatsApp Beta versions for Android and iOS should be more likely to participate in the program. Furthermore, there is no information about when the resource will be available in other regions.

More WhatsApp Beta news

The latest version of WhatsApp Beta also brought some occasional changes. Following the new company name, the app now displays the phrase “WhatsApp from Meta” instead of the old message “WhatsApp from Facebook”.

The change is not a big surprise as the entire Meta service family will be updated soon. In addition, the messenger’s own global website already appears with the new information.

Finally, the new beta version of the app fixes the issue where it was already possible to see the reactions feature. As the functionality is still under development, an interface bug anticipated the arrival of the new to users.