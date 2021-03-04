WhatsApp sounds and video calls on desktop

As of today (4), WhatsApp users will be able to make video and voice calls also through the desktop version. At the moment, the feature will only be available in applications – which must be downloaded and installed – from Windows and Mac computers.

According to the company, the goal is to make the conversations in the app increasingly closer to those that take place in person, regardless of the user’s location or which device he is using. Calls are protected with encryption, preventing the application from listening to or reading calls made on the computer.

The video call window will work in landscape or portrait mode, and can be resized according to the user’s preference. In addition, it should always be at the forefront of the other windows on the computer screen. Currently, the feature will only be available for individual calls, but it should be extended to group conversations.

With the start of the pandemic and measures of social distance, Mark Zuckerberg’s company saw a huge increase in the number of calls on the app. According to the company, in the new year of 2021, a record 1.4 billion voice and video calls made in one day by the application were reached.