WhatsApp shows new privacy notice in Brazil

WhatsApp started posting a new Privacy Notice on the app’s homepage to users in Brazil last week. The privacy term was modified as a result of the new General Law on Protection of Personal Data (LGPD), which will come into force in the country in May 2021 and aims to ensure more security and transparency to personal information collected by public and private companies. .

The new legislation proposes to give citizens more autonomy, giving them the right to consult their data for free, as well as how they are stored by companies. If desired, users can even choose to exclude them from the platforms on which they were collected. The new regulation was enacted in 2018 and was expected to take effect this month, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the new Privacy Notice, WhatsApp guarantees Brazilian users “the right to access, correct, port, delete their data, in addition to confirming that we treat your data”, and also states that “in certain circumstances, you also have the right to oppose and restrict the treatment of your personal data “, going according to the law.

In the privacy and usage policies of the app, WhatsApp ensures that it does not store messages on any of its servers and that they are saved only on the users’ own phones. Sent messages are deleted as soon as they are delivered. With end-to-end encryption technology, neither WhatsApp nor third parties are able to read conversations exchanged in the app.

In addition, the courier may collect some user information to improve the service offered, including location, registration, status, failure and performance data. The app also collects information about the device, such as model and operating system, mobile network connections, IP address and phone number. According to WhatsApp, the information is used to “operate, provide, improve, understand, personalize, support and market” the services offered by the brand.

WhatsApp also uses third-party services, such as the platform’s payments feature. Therefore, certain information needs to be passed on to financial institutions, since, according to the company, neither WhatsApp nor Facebook are able to receive, transfer, process or store funds from transactions carried out by the platform, procedures that are attributed to the institutions. third-party financial institutions.

WhatsApp also claims that all this information held by the messenger is used as a way to “help us operate, execute, improve, understand, personalize, support and advertise our services”.



