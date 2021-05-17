WhatsApp Should Release Temporary Messages as Default

WhatsApp is developing a new temporary mode for iOS devices, according to information released by the WABetaInfo vehicle. With the tool (called “Disappearing Mode”, in English), conversations will have an “expiration date”, that is, they will be visible only in a certain period of time.

Surfing the Instagram wave, which has revived the temporary mode of the Snapchat times, WhatstApp has not yet announced a release date and, so far, little has been disclosed about the novelty. However, the details revealed by the source indicate that the feature will work very similarly to what we have seen on the social network, deleting messages after the user has viewed them.

But, unlike Instagram, where users must activate the temporary mode in each chat, the messenger will also allow the activation to be general. Thus, after enabling the feature, all new messages will have an expiration date. To do so, just open the app and go to Settings> Privacy> Temporary mode.

Temporary mode and practicality

Although comments, criticisms and news about the tool have the habit of associating it with privacy, as occurred in the case of Instagram, on WhatsApp, the word of law may be practical.

This is because this possibility presents itself as a practical and quick way to exclude conversations, including unimportant ones. Probably, the temporary mode will be a great ally in keeping your app free of chats with companies, for example, and other conversations that only accumulate space.