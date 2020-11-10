WhatsApp Shopping: shopping button reaches the app

Recently, WhatsApp implemented a shopping button on the messenger. With the novelty, it will be possible to access a catalog of products offered by certain business contacts and facilitate communication between salespeople and customers.

The update allows users to gather up to 500 offers in a single section, which can be accessed by the shopping button, located in the upper right corner, next to the calls icon. In it, it is possible to view and select a product, in addition to contacting the seller referencing the desired item.

According to WhatsApp, the shopping button aims to replace the voice and video connection functions for digital establishments. The change is based on the preference of users, who send about 175 million text messages to business accounts daily, according to company data.

The novelty should arrive soon for all compatible iOS and Android devices both in the Business version – for sellers – and in the traditional version, for all users. See a video demonstrating the update below:



