WhatsApp: Self-destroying messages within 7 days

WhatsApp is developing a new feature capable of automatically deleting messages seven days after sending them. The functionality is in the testing phase and has not yet been made available to users.

Details on the feature were found on Wednesday (29), in version 2.20.197.4 Beta for Android. According to the site WABetaInfo, responsible for the discovery, the messenger applied a kind of “expiration date” on messages so that they are automatically deleted.

Updates to WhatsApp feature

The first signs of the function appeared at the end of 2019 in the test versions for Android and iOS. In March 2020, the tool appeared again, this time with new deadlines for deleting messages and availability for individual conversations. However, according to information from the site, there is still no release forecast for all users.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp may change its privacy policy in Brazil. The alert for the new terms will appear in a banner on the home screen of the messaging application. It is not yet known what changes will be made to the document.



