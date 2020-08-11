WhatsApp: Save messages without leaving the app

Don’t lose those important messages between your conversations and save them without leaving WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most used messaging application, most of us have contact with friends and family using this application, so it is common for us to end up exchanging a huge amount of messages with other people.

Among those messages that they send us, there may be some that we want to save, because we have important information in them.

WhatsApp contains multiple tricks, however we have not discovered them yet, such is the case of saving messages, or synchronizing chats between iOS and Android.

WhatsApp regularly gives us new functions that make our life easier, we just have to stay informed so as not to miss it and make the most of our time in said app.

If we want to save messages from our conversations on WhatsApp, there is a way to do it, without having to save a whole chat outside the app on Android. Since in chats we have a function that allows us to have these messages saved and access them whenever we want. So select specific messages from them.

Save WhatsApp messages

When there is a message that you do not want to lose in one of your conversations, you have the possibility to use the starred messages function in the application. By using the featured messages feature, we are saving that message, since a featured messages section is created for each chat on WhatsApp in which we have done this. For a message to become a featured message, we have to do this:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile.

Go to that conversation.

Press and hold on the message.

Click on the star icon at the top of the screen.

Repeat this for all the desired messages.

Each message that we have marked as highlighted will be saved. The messaging application creates a special section for this, where we can see at all times those messages that we wanted to save, because they seemed important to us, for example. We can do this with all the messages we want in all the conversations we want, also in groups. To later see those highlighted messages, we have to follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp.

Enter the chat in question.

Click on the contact’s name to enter their profile.

Look for the Featured Messages section.

Enter that section to see the messages.

When you enter this section, if you click on said highlighted message that you want to see, you will be taken into said conversation, to the exact point where said message was shared. So you can see again the context or the time when it was sent.



